Kamal Nath government completes one year, declares road map for five years

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that his government fulfilled 365 promises in 365 days despite inheriting empty coffers and schemes that did not have any budgetary allocation.

Speaking at a function to mark the completion of his one year in office, the CM accused the previous dispensation of taking farmers for a ride by making tall promises but not keeping them unlike the Congress government. He said a period of nearly two and a half months of his first year was consumed by the general elections.

Counting the farm loan waiver as one of the major promises kept by his government, the CM launched the second phase of the scheme that seeks to eventually write off loans up to Rs two lakh. In the first phase, loans up to Rs 50,000 were written off and the second phase will include loans up to Rs one lakh. The first phase covered 20.22 lakh loan accounts waiving off Rs 7154 crore while the second phase will entail waving loans of Rs 11, 674 crore and cover 12 lakh accounts.

Accusing the BJP government of thriving on publicity and hoardings, he said his government was one of “vision not television.’’ He described the electricity subsidy scheme as a major success because it has benefited as many as 85 lakh consumers.

Called ‘Madhya Pradesh Vision to Delivery Roadmap 2020-25’, former prime minister Manmohan Singh unveiled the Kamal Nath government’s vision for next five years. The document, the government said, has been finalized by envisioning short, medium and long term objectives by following people-centric policies to fulfill their socio economic and psychological needs, especially of women, farmers, and marginalized groups.

The government said it had consulted citizens, political leaders, decision makers and research and academic institutions before finalizing the roadmap for implementing in a phased manner at different levels. The roadmap contains six human development themes of economic prosperity, social equity, cultural harmony, environmental sustainability, infrastructure development and good governance to expand them further into 11 sectors like industrial growth, agriculture and allied sectors, education, public health and nutrition, inclusive growth and urban development.

