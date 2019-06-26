Madhya Pradesh likely to become first state to frame law against cow vigilantism

Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh is likely to become the first state in the country to legislate against cow vigilantism. The government proposes to amend the anti-cow slaughter Act to make those indulging in violence or those caught for violating the law or damaging property a punishable offence.

Sources told The Indian Express that the punishment could be three years for the first offence and five years for subsequent offences. The cabinet is likely to clear the amendment at its meeting today.

Currently, such offences are dealt with by IPC and CrPC sections.

The Supreme Court in July 2018 said “horrendous acts of mobocracy” cannot be allowed to overrun the law of the land and issued a slew of guidelines to deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism, besides asking the Centre to consider enacting a new law to sternly deal with such cases. The apex court had issued a slew of directions to the Centre to provide “preventive, remedial and punitive measures” to deal with such offences.