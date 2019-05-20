‘No problem’: MP CM Kamal Nath ready for floor test to prove majority

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday agreed to the BJP’s demand for a floor test after the saffron party claimed that the Congress government in the state was now in minority, ANI reported. “The government is ready for a floor test,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Kamal Nath’s reaction came hours after the opposition party sought a special assembly session and asked the state government to prove their majority in the House. Earlier in the day, BJP leader Gopal Bhargava said he would approach Governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special session of the state Assembly “to discuss important issues and test the Congress government’s strength”.

This also comes a day after most exit polls painted a grim picture for the Congress in the state. The BJP is expected to win a lion share of the 29 Lok Sabha seats, with the Congress predicted to win not more than five seats.

Hitting out at the BJP for causing disruptions, the Chief Minister said, “They (BJP) have been trying this since day 1. I have proved the majority at least four times in the last months. They want to do it again, we have no problem. They will try their best to disturb the present government to save themselves from getting exposed.”

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 114 seats, one short of the halfway mark in the 230-seat House. BJP came a close second with 109 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party has two seats, the Samajwadi Party one and the Independents four seats.