Madhya Pradesh govt extends date for farm loan waivers from March to December 12, 2018

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh Saturday extended the cut-off date for farm loan waivers from March 31 to December 12, 2018. After assuming power in Madhya Pradesh in December, the Congress government led by Kamal Nath had spelt out details of the scheme saying only loan amount outstanding as on March 31, 2018, will be eligible for the waiver.

The Opposition BJP in the state had accused the Congress government of taking farmers for a ride by promising loan waiver to all in its poll campaign but leaving many beneficiaries out after coming to power.

Cabinet Minister Jitu Patwari said government employees and income taxpayers will not be eligible for the loan waiver scheme. Kamal Nath had signed the loan waiver file immediately after he was sworn-in on December 17.