Madhya Pradesh judge plans cycle yatra to protest transfers

Shrivas, who was posted as officer on special duty at the high court in March, was recently transferred to Neemuch, his fourth transfer since April 2016. Shrivas, who was posted as officer on special duty at the high court in March, was recently transferred to Neemuch, his fourth transfer since April 2016.

Additional district judge R K Shrivas, who was suspended on Tuesday for indiscipline, has decided to undertake a cycle yatra from Neemuch, his last posting, to Jabalpur, where the principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court sits.

Shrivas, who was posted as officer on special duty at the high court in March, was recently transferred to Neemuch, his fourth transfer since April 2016. In February this year, he had written to judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts raising objections about the transfer policy of judges. “The majority of judges are unhappy with the transfer policy but don’t have the guts to speak out. When I raised my voice I was penalised with frequent transfers. I will not suffer this injustice,” the 47-year-old said.

Last week, Shrivas staged a dharna outside the high court to protest against his transfer but agreed to join work at Neemuch. Within hours of his joining, the high court served a suspension order on him. “The last time I cycled 140 km was during my college days. I have faith in God. He will help me complete a longer cycle journey I will soon begin,’’ he said and added that the frequent transfers had taken a toll on his family life and his children’s education.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App