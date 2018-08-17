Madhya Pradesh: IPS officer handed down premature retirement over non-performance

IPS officer Mayank Jain. (File photo) IPS officer Mayank Jain. (File photo)

An IPS officer of 1995 batch has been forced to retire prematurely by the Central government on a recommendation from the Madhya Pradesh government. The action against Mayank Jain has come more than four years after the Lokayukta Police raided premises associated with him and unearthed details of disproportionate income and a slew of properties worth crores.

However, the premature retirement has been on grounds of non-performance. “The central government, after careful consideration of the proposal of the state government and the performance of Mayank Jain has come to the conclusion that the officer is not fit to be retained in service in public interest. The Central government has, therefore, decided to retire him prematurely from service,” reads a letter dated August 13.

The action has been taken under sub-rule 3 of Rule 16 of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958. The state government had recommended early retirement of Jain, also a qualified doctor, to the central government on March 3.

A senior MP bureaucrat told The Indian Express that a due process has been followed which involves evaluation of performance of officers who have either completed 20 years of service or are 50 years of age. He said the early retirement of the IPS officer was irrespective of the raids. “A judicial process will take care of the raids but the administrative action relates to non performance,” the bureaucrat said.

Jain was IG (community policing) and posted at police headquarters in Bhopal when the Lokayukta police teams raided houses and properties in Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore and Rewa. The anti-corruption body said it had received a slew of complaints against the senior police officer.

Jain did not respond to calls and a text message.

