Cheetah cub found injured outside protected Kuno area raises fresh questions on wildlife safety

The 19-month-old male cub was rescued from the Morena forest division and taken to Kuno for treatment; officials are investigating whether it was injured in an animal encounter or a human being had a role to play in it

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalOct 27, 2026 05:55 AM IST
Cheetah cub found injured outside protected Kuno area raises fresh questions on wildlife safetyThe incident occurred in the Morena Territorial Forest Division, outside Kuno National Park, highlighting the challenges of monitoring cheetahs as they range beyond the protected area. (File photo)
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A 19-month-old male cheetah cub ranging in the forests of Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district was found injured by a monitoring team on Sunday evening and rescued overnight, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the injury.

The cub, born to female cheetah Nirva, was brought to Kuno National Park for medical examination and treatment, according to a press note issued by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department on Monday. The animal is undergoing treatment while officials are examining all possible explanations for the injuries. The cause has not yet been established.

“The cheetah has been injured and we are trying to ascertain how that happened,” Kuno Director Uttam Kumar Sharma said.

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The incident occurred in the Morena Territorial Forest Division, outside Kuno National Park, highlighting the challenges of monitoring cheetahs as they range beyond the protected area. The authorities have not disclosed the precise location where the cub was found or the full extent of its injuries.

The State Tiger Strike Force (STSF), a specialised wildlife crime investigation unit, has been deployed to investigate possible foul play. Medical examinations, including X-rays, are expected to help establish the nature of the injuries. A possible attack by another wild animal, including a leopard, and human involvement are among the explanations being examined.

The deployment of the STSF comes against the backdrop of a major wildlife crime case in Morena. In August, an inter-state poaching network was uncovered after more than 10 leopards were trapped and killed in the district, allegedly for the illegal trade involving their skin.

However, investigators have not established any connection between the earlier killings and the injuries sustained by the cheetah cub in the recent case.

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A senior wildlife official, who is part of the monitoring, said, “We dispatched several investigating teams such as the STSF, looking at the sensitivity of the area and its history of poaching. Young cheetahs are vulnerable to predation, while dispersing animals can encounter other predators, unfamiliar terrain and human settlements. Determining the cause of the cub’s injuries will, therefore, be essential before any conclusion is drawn about whether the incident represents a wildlife crime or a natural encounter.”

The discovery of the injured cheetah cub comes amid renewed concerns over the safety of wildlife in the wider Kuno landscape, where cheetahs moving through territorial forests and villages increasingly bring the conservation programme into contact with local communities.

Two cattle calves killed

On Sunday, two cheetahs reportedly killed two cattle calves near a house in Bamori village in Sheopur district, triggering apprehension among residents who said they were worried about going to their fields after dark. Forest officials urged villagers not to panic and said livestock owners could seek compensation under existing rules.

Project Cheetah began on September 17, 2022, with eight big cats brought from Namibia. A further 12 were brought from South Africa in February 2023, followed by nine from Botswana this year. Over four years, the programme has shifted from the initial translocation of adult animals to breeding and establishing India-born generations.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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