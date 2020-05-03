Poster barring entry of Muslim traders in Indore village surfaces, case registered

DIG (Indore) Harinarayanchari Mishra told The Indian Express that the poster was removed as soon as the police learnt about it. (Twitter/@navaidhamid) DIG (Indore) Harinarayanchari Mishra told The Indian Express that the poster was removed as soon as the police learnt about it. (Twitter/@navaidhamid)

A poster prohibiting the entry of Muslim traders in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district was removed by police on Sunday. A case has also been registered against unknown persons.

“Muslim vyapariyon ka gaon mein pravesh nishedh hai (Muslim traders are not allowed in the village),” the poster, which was reportedly signed on behalf of residents of Pemalpur village in Depalpur tehsil, read. The poster was apparently put up on Saturday.

क्या यह कृत्य प्रधान मंत्री मोदी जी की अपील के विरुद्ध नहीं है? क्या यह कृत्य हमारे क़ानून में दण्डनीय अपराध नहीं है? मेरे ये प्रश्न मुख्य मंत्री शिवराज चौहान जा व मप्र पुलिस से हैं। समाज में इस प्रकार का विभाजन-बिखराव देश हित में नहीं है। https://t.co/rGV1qD2UXh — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 3, 2020

DIG (Indore) Harinarayanchari Mishra told The Indian Express that the poster was removed as soon as the police learnt about it. He said a case against unknown persons was registered since it was immediately not known who put the poster.

Upping the ante against the state police and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted, “Is such act not a punishable offence under our law?”

“Such a division in the society is not in national interest,” he added.

