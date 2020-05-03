Follow Us:
Sunday, May 03, 2020
COVID19

Poster barring entry of Muslim traders in Indore village surfaces, case registered

Upping the ante against the state police and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted, "Is such act not a punishable offence under our law?"

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Updated: May 3, 2020 12:58:36 pm
mp village poster muslim traders, muslims not allowed in indore village, muslim traders not allowed in pemalpur village, digvijaya singh, shivraj singh chouhan DIG (Indore) Harinarayanchari Mishra told The Indian Express that the poster was removed as soon as the police learnt about it. (Twitter/@navaidhamid)

A poster prohibiting the entry of Muslim traders in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district was removed by police on Sunday. A case has also been registered against unknown persons.

Muslim vyapariyon ka gaon mein pravesh nishedh hai (Muslim traders are not allowed in the village),” the poster, which was reportedly signed on behalf of residents of Pemalpur village in Depalpur tehsil, read. The poster was apparently put up on Saturday.

DIG (Indore) Harinarayanchari Mishra told The Indian Express that the poster was removed as soon as the police learnt about it. He said a case against unknown persons was registered since it was immediately not known who put the poster.

“Such a division in the society is not in national interest,” he added.

