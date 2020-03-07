Madhya Pradesh: Independent MLA set to return, 3 Cong MLAs still out of bounds

Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera was set to return to Bhopal and meet Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera was set to return to Bhopal and meet Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh claimed on Friday that Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera was set to return to Bhopal and meet Chief Minister Kamal Nath, but the three Congress legislators who are in Bengaluru for the last few days continue to remain out of bounds.

Shera, MLA from Burhanpur, contested state polls as an Independent after the Congress denied him a ticket. He subsequently supported the government.

Shera claimed he went to Bengaluru in connection with his daughter’s treatment. On Friday, he said there was a threat to his life. He missed an afternoon flight to Bhopal on Friday and is likely to reach the state capital late in the night. Shera is likely to meet the Chief Minister on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the three Congress MLAs — Hardeep Singh Dang, who purportedly resigned on Thursday, Bisahulal Singh and Raghuraj Kansana — remain out of bounds though the ruling party has claimed that it was hopeful of their return soon. Former CM Digvijaya Singh had alleged that the four were taken to Bengaluru by the BJP in a chartered flight. In a purported resignation letter circulated through WhatsApp, Suwasara MLA Dang stated that he was hurt after being repeatedly ignored by Nath and the other minister. On Friday, Digvijaya claimed that Dang’s letter was a statement, not a resignation letter.

Claiming that the government is not in danger, Digvijaya said neither Congress members nor allies should be ignored.

Digvijaya also took potshots at mining baron and BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak, saying he had lost his way after earning “too much money”. He has accused Pathak of involvement in horse-trading. Meanwhile, Pathak denied reports that he met the Chief Minister on Thursday night and asserted that he will remain with the BJP.

Labour Minister Mahendra Sisodiya, known to be close to former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, has said the state government “will face crisis only if Scindia is ignored or given the short shrift”. Scindia is a contender for a Rajya Sabha berth and the post of state Congress chief, currently held by Chief Minister Nath.

Cancelling several engagements outside Bhopal, Nath met many Congress and non-BJP legislators on Friday. Addressing an event, he said his party MLAs were not up for sale. “Our leaders believe in politics of principles and service,” he said.

