Madhya Pradesh House session postponed after 60 officials test positive

The three-day Assembly session scheduled to start Monday was postponed after 60 officials and staffers, including five MLAs, tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Sunday. The recently-approved Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020, was to be put up for discussion on the first day of the session.

The decision to put off the session was taken after a meeting of political leaders across party lines on Sunday evening. Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who also holds charge of the parliamentary affairs department, told reporters after the meeting: “It was a unanimous decission taken in the presence of the Leader of Opposition. A future date for the session will be decided after a meeting.”

However, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath, who was present in the meeting said, “The government should not hold the session if it’s not possible but a special committee should be formed to hold discussions. This should be a new practice put in place to ensure our voices are not suppressed.”

The Congress had organised a protest on Monday to oppose the three farm laws, with Nath and other party MLAs expected to reach the Vidhan Sabha on tractors. However, the government has barred the movement of heavy vehicles in a five-kilometer radius of the House.

Soon after the announcement, Congress leader Arun Yadav said the state had postponed the session out of a fear of farmers.