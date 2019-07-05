Madhya Pradesh: House at centre of Akash Vijayvargiya controversy demolished

Toggle Menu
This house was declared a public safety hazard by the IMC and was scheduled to be demolished on June 26, when MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted an IMC official with a bat.

The Building in Indore for which Akash Vijayvargiya, scuffle with a municipal Officer, and bet him with cricket bat, on Friday, June 28, 2019. Express photo by Dipankar Ghose.

Houses 52 and 53 on Nagar Nigam road in Indore’s Ganji Compound, which have been at the epicentre of a national controversy, were demolished on Friday.

This house was declared a public safety hazard by the IMC and was scheduled to be demolished on June 26, when MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted an IMC official with a bat. Vijayvargiya had alleged that the officials had misbehaved with women and the one remaining tenant family in the building.

