Madhya Pradesh: House at centre of Akash Vijayvargiya controversy demolished

Houses 52 and 53 on Nagar Nigam road in Indore’s Ganji Compound, which have been at the epicentre of a national controversy, were demolished on Friday.

This house was declared a public safety hazard by the IMC and was scheduled to be demolished on June 26, when MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted an IMC official with a bat. Vijayvargiya had alleged that the officials had misbehaved with women and the one remaining tenant family in the building.