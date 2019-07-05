Madhya Pradesh: House at centre of Akash Vijayvargiya controversy demolished

Houses 52 and 53 on Nagar Nigam road in Indore’s Ganji Compound, which have been at the epicentre of a national controversy, were demolished on Friday.
This house was declared a public safety hazard by the IMC and was scheduled to be demolished on June 26, when MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted an IMC official with a bat. Vijayvargiya had alleged that the officials had misbehaved with women and the one remaining tenant family in the building.
The house at the centre of the vijayvargiya controversy being demolished in Indore @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/EkYsSZXPOZ
— Dipankar Ghose (@dipankarghose31) July 5, 2019