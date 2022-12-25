Man’s house demolished in Madhya Pradesh after video of him assaulting girlfriend goes viral

In Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, a man’s house was demolished after a purported video of him assaulting his girlfriend recently surfaced on s ocial media. The accused, who worked as a driver, has been arrested from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Bhasin said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted a video of a bulldozer bringing down the house, saying, “No one committing crimes against women will be spared on Madhya Pradesh soil”.

रीवा जिले के मऊगंज क्षेत्र में युवती के साथ हुई बर्बरता की घटना में अपराधी पंकज त्रिपाठी को गिरफ्तार कर उसके घर पर बुलडोजर चलाया गया। ड्राइवर पंकज का लाइसेंस भी कैंसल कर दिया गया है। मध्यप्रदेश की धरती पर महिलाओं पर अत्याचार करने वाला कोई बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/Z4gHr2lWsk — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) December 25, 2022

Chouhan added that the government has also cancelled the driver’s licence of the accused, identified as Pankaj Tripathi. The house was in the Dhera village of Mauganj area of the district.

Meanwhile, the police station in-charge has also been suspended for dereliction of duty, officials said.

According to police, Tripathi, 24, allegedly beat up his 19-year-old girlfriend after a dispute. In the video, the woman is seen asking the accused to marry her. The man initially seems to get irritated and then proceeds to kick and slap her repeatedly in the face.

The incident is said to have occurred earlier this week on Wednesday (December 21). The victim was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition and she is undergoing treatment, according to police.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey said that the victim had come to the police station to inform them about the incident, but she refused to lodge a complaint. The accused was however detained under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC and later released.

He added that when the video of the attack surfaced, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, who is now absconding.

The victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, Dubey said.

(With PTI inputs)