scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Man’s house demolished in Madhya Pradesh after video of him assaulting girlfriend goes viral

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted a video of the bulldozing, saying, "No one committing crimes against women will be spared on Madhya Pradesh soil".

mp bulldozingAccording to police, the accused Pankaj Tripathi, 24, allegedly beat up his 19-year-old girlfriend after she asked him to marry her. (Video screengrab/ Shivraj Singh Chouhan/ Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, a man’s house was demolished after a purported video of him assaulting his girlfriend recently surfaced on s ocial media. The accused, who worked as a driver, has been arrested from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Bhasin said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted a video of a bulldozer bringing down the house, saying, “No one committing crimes against women will be spared on Madhya Pradesh soil”.

Chouhan added that the government has also cancelled the driver’s licence of the accused, identified as Pankaj Tripathi. The house was in the Dhera village of Mauganj area of the district.

Meanwhile, the police station in-charge has also been suspended for dereliction of duty, officials said.

According to police, Tripathi, 24, allegedly beat up his 19-year-old girlfriend after a dispute. In the video, the woman is seen asking the accused to marry her. The man initially seems to get irritated and then proceeds to kick and slap her repeatedly in the face.

The incident is said to have occurred earlier this week on Wednesday (December 21). The victim was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition and she is undergoing treatment, according to police.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey said that the victim had come to the police station to inform them about the incident, but she refused to lodge a complaint. The accused was however detained under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC and later released.

He added that when the video of the attack surfaced, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, who is now absconding.

Advertisement

The victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, Dubey said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 07:01:43 pm
Next Story

Conte not happy about quick Premier League restart

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close