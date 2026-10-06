Days after newborn girl found dead in MP hospital, mother arrested: ‘Wanted a son’

The baby was born late on October 2 in the Chanderi area and was admitted to the hospital shortly after for medical observation. (Image generated using AI)

The mother of a day-old baby girl has been arrested for allegedly strangling her daughter inside the maternity ward of the District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar, with police saying the woman, who was hoping for a son, killed her daughter in a fit of anger.

Police said the case was cracked after investigators examined hospital CCTV footage, questioned family members separately, and confronted the woman with the available evidence.

The development came three days after the newborn was found dead at the hospital on October 3.

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The baby was born late on October 2 in the Chanderi area and was admitted to the hospital shortly after for medical observation.