Madhya Pradesh honey trap racket case: SIT reconstituted under ATS chief

A day after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the alleged honey trap racket in which government officials and politicians were blackmailed, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday reconstituted the probe team under its anti-terror squad chief.

The MP police have so far arrested six people, including five women, for allegedly blackmailing an engineer of the Indore Municipal Corporation. On Monday, an SIT was formed under IG (CID) D Srinivas Varma to probe the matter. The team was constituted after a PIL was filed in the Indore bench of the MP High Court seeking a CBI probe.

According to sources Varma refused to be a part of the probe after which ATS chief Sanjeev Shami was asked to head the SIT.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday alleged that several journalists were also part of the racket and played the role of middlemen. However, he refused to name anybody.“If the allegations are baseless, it’s an insult and he (Vijayvargiya) should apologise to the media,” Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said.