Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister says no letter exposing Vyapam scam received

Five years after former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took credit for exposing Vyapam scam by ordering a probe into an anonymous letter, the Congress government contradicted the claim on Monday and said no such letter exists.

Chouhan said in the Assembly in July 2014 that an anonymous letter was received by the Indore Crime Branch in June 2013 and the scam that involved rigging of examinations and recruitment tests conducted by the state professional examination board came to light only because he ordered a probe.

Then in Opposition, the Congress had alleged that the scam not only happened on Chouhan’s watch but he was also involved. Home Minister Bala Bachchan said on Monday that no letter warning about irregularities in the pre-medical test to be conducted in Indore, was received.

Chouhan, however, maintained his version and said, “A letter had been received that some imposters were taking the PMT at Indore and the irregularities came to the fore only after I ordered a probe.”