Defying HC order, MP CM allows three ex-CMs to stay in bungalows, excludes Digvijaya Singh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Defying Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has allowed three former CMs – Uma Bharti, Kailash Chandra Joshi and Babulal Gaur, to retain their government bungalows, news agency ANI reported. Former CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, however, was asked to vacate his bungalow.

According to the news agency, CM Chouhan used his “discretionary powers” to permit the three former CMs, all belonging to BJP, to continue their stay in the bungalows.

In June this year, the high court had directed the state government to have the bungalows allotted to former CMs in Bhopal vacated within a month. A division bench of Chief Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice A K Shrivastava held that section 5 (1) of the MP Mantri Vetan Thatha Bhata Adhiniyam 1972 (MP Minister’s Salaries and Allowances Act), incorporated last year, was “unconstitutional”.

The order came a month after the Supreme Court had quashed a similar provision in Uttar Pradesh. Striking down the clause 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981, the Supreme Court had said the chief ministers are “at par with common citizens” once they demit their office.

Claiming compliance with the apex court’s ruling, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, SP leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and Congress veteran N D Tiwari vacated their bungalows in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav’s bungalow was renovated and allotted to him just before the 2017 assembly election. For the past 27 years, Mulayam Singh Yadav has been living at 5, Vikramaditya Marg. Like Akhilesh, Mayawati’s official bungalow too was renovated and expanded when she was Chief Minister from 2007 to 2012.

