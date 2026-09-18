Madhya Pradesh HC judge’s farewell speech: Body to science, Rs 1 crore to PM CARES

Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh of the Madhya Pradesh High Court announced in his farewell speech on retirement that he and his wife have pledged their bodies for donation after death for scientific purposes.

Justice Singh said the body-donation pledge was made two days before his retirement through a medical college. He said the idea came from his wife, who also suggested that he donate his GPF to the PM CARES Fund.

“I believe that we serve God not only by worshipping Him, but also by taking care of all the things, big and small, that God has created on this earth…My wife and I pledged and registered two days before through a medical college that, after our death, our bodies can be used for scientific purposes,” Justice Singh said, his voice choking with emotion.