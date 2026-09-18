Madhya Pradesh HC judge’s farewell speech: Body to science, Rs 1 crore to PM CARES

Justice Singh said retirement would mark the beginning of a new chapter in his life and that he intended to continue working for society from a new platform.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readSep 18, 2026 03:52 PM IST
Justice Singh retired from the Madhya Pradesh High Court on September 17 after 36 years of judicial service (Image: High Court of Madhya Pradesh/YouTube)Justice Singh retired from the Madhya Pradesh High Court on September 17 after 36 years of judicial service (Image: High Court of Madhya Pradesh/YouTube)
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Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh of the Madhya Pradesh High Court announced in his farewell speech on retirement that he and his wife have pledged their bodies for donation after death for scientific purposes.

Justice Singh said the body-donation pledge was made two days before his retirement through a medical college. He said the idea came from his wife, who also suggested that he donate his GPF to the PM CARES Fund.

“I believe that we serve God not only by worshipping Him, but also by taking care of all the things, big and small, that God has created on this earth…My wife and I pledged and registered two days before through a medical college that, after our death, our bodies can be used for scientific purposes,” Justice Singh said, his voice choking with emotion.

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Justice Singh then announced that he would donate all of his GPF money to PM CARES — the public charitable trust to deal with public emergencies.

“As per the office calculation, I am expected to receive approximately Rs 1 crore one lakh from my GPF account. I pledge before you all to donate the entire amount, as soon as I receive it, to the PM CARES Fund for nation-building,” he said. “And this step is the beginning and not the end.”

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Justice Singh specifically credited his wife for both decisions, saying she had stood by him throughout his life and had supported him wholeheartedly at different points of his career.

“I would also like to place on record my thanks to my better half, Mrs. Indra, who stood by me in my journey of life through thick and thin. I can say about her that at different points of time, she supported me wholeheartedly,” he said. “It was actually her idea to pledge our bodies after death and to donate my entire GPF account to the PM CARES Fund.”

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Justice Singh said retirement would mark the beginning of a new chapter in his life and that he intended to continue working for society from a new platform.

Reflecting on his 37-year journey, including nine months of bench service, Justice Singh said he had seen the judiciary evolve in its efforts to reach not only litigants who approach courts but also citizens who are unable to reach the courts. Justice Singh recounted a senior judge’s advice that “a judge should not succumb to criticism, but he also advised me that if dealing with a judicial file, if there is any pressure on your mind, meaning that either you are angry with a party or have some sort of affection for a party, then don’t deal with the case”.

Justice Singh retired from the Madhya Pradesh High Court on September 17 after 36 years of judicial service, bringing to an end a career that began with his appointment as a Civil Judge Class II on May 31, 1990. Born in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, on September 18, 1964, Justice Singh holds B.Sc. and LL.B. degrees. Justice Alpesh Yashwant Kogje, who moved from the Gujarat High Court, is the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court; he took the oath as the 30th Chief Justice of the court on September 10, 2026.

During his district judiciary career, Justice Singh served at Itarsi (Narmadapuram), Bhopal, Morena, Sakti in the then Bilaspur district, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Sidhi, Katni, Indore, Khandwa and Seoni. He also served as Deputy Welfare Commissioner, Bhopal Gas Victims; Principal Judge, Family Court, Jabalpur; District and Sessions Judge, Chhatarpur; Principal Registrar (ILR & Examination) of the Madhya Pradesh High Court; and Principal District and Sessions Judge, Dhar, a post he held from June 2022 until his elevation to the High Court.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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