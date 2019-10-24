HC issues notice to MP over a PIL against exemption of women from helmet rule

The Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday, on a PIL filed by a law university student, challenging a rule that exempts women from wearing a helmet.

Appearing as petitioner-in-person, Himanshu Dixit, a third year student of The National Law Institute University, Bhopal, states in his petition that the exemption exposes women to danger.

While Section 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, makes wearing of protective headgear mandatory, Rule 213 (2) of the Madhya Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1994, exempts women (also children aged 12 or less) from wearing a helmet.

The 22-year-old student argued that the rule not only violates Articles 14, 15 (1), 21 of the Constitution, but is also ultra vires the parent statute (MV Act of 1988). The petition has pointed out anomalies like the ‘no helmet, no petrol’ order that require women to wear a helmet when they go to refuel their vehicles. The plea also cited data on women two-wheeler riders involved in fatal accidents.

The petitioner stated that in 25 years since the rules were introduced, many women have been issued challans for not wearing a helmet, which is contrary to the rule.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and judge Vijay Kumar Shukla sought a reply from the state government within 15 days and posted the matter for further hearing in the week commencing November 11.