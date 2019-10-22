Madhya Pradesh HC frowns on changes to honeytrap SIT

Expressing displeasure over the frequent reconstitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing a honeytrap case involving the blackmail of a Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the entire electronic evidence to be submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Hyderabad, and get an expert report on it.

In the case, which came to light a month ago, six people, including five women, were arrested for allegedly blackmailing an IMC engineer by threatening to circulate video clips that show him in a compromising position.