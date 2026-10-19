They were standing in queue outside Gwalior temple. Then a truck came hurtling through

At the trauma centre in Gwalior, there was anger among the family members of those killed and injured in the Sunday road accident over the apparent failure of the administration in enforcing restrictions on vehicular traffic on the stretch near the Sheetla Mata temple.

Fifteen people were killed and at least 29 injured after a paddy-laden truck lost control on a downhill stretch and ran over the devotees in the early hours of Sunday.

Lokendra Tomar, who lost his aunt Sarla, said, “Not even a cycle is allowed to pass through here … how did a truck enter? How did this happen? Who is responsible for my aunt’s death?”