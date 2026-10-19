They were standing in queue outside Gwalior temple. Then a truck came hurtling through

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Among those affected by the tragedy were a man who lost his two children and younger brother, and a woman who lost her teenaged son. Relatives of the victims alleged 'complete negligence' in security arrangements.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalOct 19, 2026 05:55 AM IST
gwalior truck accidentFifteen people were killed and at least 29 injured after a paddy-laden truck lost control on a downhill stretch and ran over the devotees in the early hours of Sunday.
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At the trauma centre in Gwalior, there was anger among the family members of those killed and injured in the Sunday road accident over the apparent failure of the administration in enforcing restrictions on vehicular traffic on the stretch near the Sheetla Mata temple.

Fifteen people were killed and at least 29 injured after a paddy-laden truck lost control on a downhill stretch and ran over the devotees in the early hours of Sunday.

Lokendra Tomar, who lost his aunt Sarla, said, “Not even a cycle is allowed to pass through here … how did a truck enter? How did this happen? Who is responsible for my aunt’s death?”

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Vidyaram Tyagi lost his two sons and younger brother in the accident. The three were standing in the queue outside the temple when the truck hit the devotees. Demanding justice, he questioned how a heavy vehicle reached the crowded stretch despite restrictions. “My two sons and my brother are gone. I want justice,” he said.

For Savitri, a relative of 16-year-old Divyansh Kushwaha, the morning was spent searching for the teenager who had disappeared in the confusion after the crash. The family had gone to the temple for darshan. When everyone came out, Divyansh was missing.

“We searched for him for a long time and also sought help from the police. When we could not find him, we went inside again. That was when Divyansh was identified,” Savitri said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am on the Sheetlamata Mandir road when the truck driver lost control of the wheels. The incident occurred around 1.30 am on the Sheetlamata Mandir road when the truck driver lost control of the wheels.

‘Watched my brother struggle’

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Akash had arrived at the temple with his 16-year-old younger brother, Ganesh. Some family members went upstairs for darshan while Ganesh remained near the entrance. Akash said the truck came down the slope and ran over people gathered there. He watched his younger brother struggle after being struck but could not save him. “There was complete negligence in the security arrangements; my brother died because of this.”

Another family was waiting for news of Nikesh Jatav, who suffered fractures in both legs and was put on a ventilator. His relative Sandeep said he received a call about the accident at around 5 am and rushed to the spot. “When I received the call, I immediately reached the spot. Nikesh was seriously injured. Both his legs were broken, and he is on a ventilator. His condition is serious,” Sandeep said.

Kiran, the mother of 19-year-old Gaurav, was finding it difficult to reconcile with the tragedy. “I was present in the hospital at that time. My child Gaurav was breathing. The police told me to take him for a postmortem. I told them that I wanted to take my son to a private hospital, but they did not agree,” Kiran said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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