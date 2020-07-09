Madhya Pradesh govt to impose strict lockdown on Sundays

Reviewing the situation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said every district should impose a weekly lockdown when only essential services will remain available and people will be allowed to move only for emergencies such as medical treatment. (File/Representational) Reviewing the situation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said every district should impose a weekly lockdown when only essential services will remain available and people will be allowed to move only for emergencies such as medical treatment. (File/Representational)

WITH A sudden spike in the number of Covid cases over the last few days, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday announced a strict lockdown across the state on Sundays and restricted movement in districts bordering Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Badwani and Morena are among the border districts that have reported a large number of cases. The growth rate in Covid cases which had come down to 1.72 per cent has now shot up to 20.01 due to the recent surge.

Reviewing the situation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said every district should impose a weekly lockdown when only essential services will remain available and people will be allowed to move only for emergencies such as medical treatment.

Blaming the spike in cases on those entering Madhya Pradesh from other states, Health and Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the lockdown will be imposed on Sundays and every person entering the state will now be checked at the borders.

Chouhan asked the Chief Secretary and the DGP to work out a mechanism on restricting movement in border districts and issue a public advisory. While reiterating the compulsory use of masks in public, Chouhan said that action will be taken against the shopping malls and offices that are not keeping sanitisers and not enforcing distancing norms.

