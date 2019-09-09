Madhya Pradesh govt to allow people to adopt cows

After corporate companies and NRIs, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to turn to the state’s people to seek donations for its ‘Project Gaushala’ by letting them adopt cows.

People can adopt a cow for a minimum of 15 days and can go on supporting it till the animal’s lifetime.

While a lifetime adoption costs Rs 3 lakh, those willing to adopt a bovine for a year will have to pay Rs 21,000. Those adopting for a month will have to pay Rs 2,100 and those willing to adopt for 15 days will have to pay Rs 1,100.

In January, the Kamal Nath-led government had announced a plan to build 1,000 new gaushalas to accommodate stray cows and had accused the previous BJP regime of not adding any cow shelters in its fifteen-year period.

An official in the animal husbandry department told The Indian Express that NRIs and commoners will be able to donate through a website and mobile app — both of which are currently under development. The officer said the donation will not be for a specific shelter, but a cow. Once the website is ready, it will also carry photographs of donors, he said.

The website and app will also have information on specific requirements of a gaushala and users will be able to donate either through the cow protection board or to the gaushala directly. “They will be able to choose the one nearest to their home and can check on progress,” the officer said. The average life span of a cow is 12 years.