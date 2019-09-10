MP govt studies plan on new photo ID for citizens

The Madhya Pradesh government is studying a proposal to provide an identity card to all the state’s residents, in a bid to cut down the need for carrying multiple documents, a minister said on Monday.

According to MP’s Minister of Public Relations, P C Sharma, the photo-identity card will sport a unique number and basic details like name, address and phone number of the holder, along with a QR code.

Sharma said it was meant to remove the need for multiple documents to avail benefits of various government schemes.

“For example, students will not have to carry many documents, neither will farmers and those seeking caste certificates. They will need just one card and it will be linked to their Aadhaar card. Such a concept has not been implemented anywhere in the country. Chief Minister Kamal Nath is brainstorming over it,” Sharma told reporters, dubbing the project concept as “one state one identity”.

However, he did not provide further details.

A bureaucrat told The Indian Express that “the concept has not been firmed up yet. It will take a lot more thinking.”

RTI activist Ajay Dubey, however, said the concept was flawed and a violation of Supreme Court guidelines. “When there are restrictions on the Aadhar number, what validity will the proposed card have? It has the potential to violate privacy. We will challenge it, as and when the concept is implemented,” he said.