Madhya Pradesh govt stops free footwear distribution after report on chemical content

Many gatherings were held where CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made it a point to help some beneficiaries wear slippers. Express photo by Oinam Anand. 30 July 2015 Many gatherings were held where CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made it a point to help some beneficiaries wear slippers. Express photo by Oinam Anand. 30 July 2015

The Madhya Pradesh government has stopped distribution of free footwear to tendu patta collectors following a report by Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) that the insole of a batch contained carcinogenic azo dyes. The Charan Paduka Yojana, a scheme under which shoes and slippers are provided to men and women, respectively, was launched on May 20 by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the distribution began two days later. Many gatherings were held where the CM made it a point to help some beneficiaries wear slippers. Some samples were sent to CLRI for mandatory testing on June 11, weeks after the distribution began. The CLRI, an institute that works under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), noted in its report dated June 27 that “except azo content” in the insole of “gents’ casual canvas walking shoes”, everything was alright with the samples.

Forest Minister Gaurishankar Shejwar admitted that 2 lakh shoes were rejected for containing excess azo dye and another 33,000 for lack of quality. The shoes and slippers were purchased through Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam by following due tender process.

He said the state minor forest produce federation has set a target of distributing shoes to 11.23 lakh men and 11.11 lakh slippers to women and 22.35 lakh water bottles and so far 8.14 lakh shoes and 10.2 lakh slippers have been distributed. The minister claimed that the footwear distributed to beneficiaries did not contain any harmful chemicals because they had been tested prior to distribution by the Footwear Design and Development Institute, Noida, and CLRI, Chennai.

A pre-delivery test is also conducted by one institution. He said the company was not paid for the rejected shoes. It has been asked to replace the inner sole and the shoes will be distributed only after they are examined by the central institute. The Congress accused the BJP government of playing with the lives of tribals by exposing them to carcinogenic substances. Demanding a high-level probe, former union minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath said the government should recall all footwear from beneficiaries. He said the government should come clean on the details of the tender process and make public the names of companies that participated and won the bid.

The probe report should focus on how many beneficiaries got the footwear and whether the company has been blacklisted, he added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App