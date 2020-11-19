Madhya Pradesh govt sets up ‘gau cabinet’, first meet of 6 depts on Nov 22

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his family at Venkateswara temple, in Chittoor district on Wednesday. (PTI)

THE BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday announced constitution of a “gau cabinet” (cow cabinet), which will have ministers of six departments who will work towards protection of cows and promotion of cow produce in the state.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the first meeting of the gau cabinet will be held on November 22, on the eve of Gopastami, a festival to celebrate Lord Krishna and cows. It will be held at Kaamdhenu Gau Abhyaaran, a 473-acre cow sanctuary in Salariya village of Agar Malwa, the foundation stone for which was laid by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in 2012.

In the first meeting, ministers in charge of Animal Husbandry, Panchayat and Rural Development, Forest, Revenue, Home and Farmers’ Welfare departments will discuss the modalities of the work and scope of the new assignment.

The present allocation for animal husbandry is Rs 919 crore, forest department Rs 2,698 crore, panchayat and rural development Rs 11,731 crore, home department Rs 7,040 crore while farmers’ welfare department is Rs 10,630 crore.

The gau cabinet is being constituted to ensure swift decisions in matters relating to protection of cows.

State Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said 4,000 gaushalas will be constructed this year.

State BJP president V D Sharma said that while Panchayat and Rural Development will implement the schemes rolled out by the state government, the Forest and Revenue departments will make available the land for setting up the gaushalas and cow sanctuaries. The Home department will deal with matters relating to cow protection, he said.

