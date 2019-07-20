Madhya Pradesh govt sends anyone to jail: Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha

The BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur claimed during Zero Hour on Friday that the Madhya Pradesh government “sends anyone to jail” and prisoners are beaten at its bidding.

“Presently, the state government sends anyone to jail. It makes a call and when a prisoner comes from the court, he is beaten up by the jailor although nobody is authorised to beat… One of our workers was injured. At the end, he was ready to commit suicide, but I assured him that action will be taken.”

She added, “When I was there (Bhopal jail), I noticed the situation is very bad. Doctors do not come. It houses 3,000 male prisoners, about 150 women and 25-30 children. The children have not committed any crime. They live with their mothers till they are about six. But, there is no arrangement of doctors for them. If they fall ill and their condition gets critical, they do not get any doctor (to attend to them). There is no doctor for the women either.”

“The law must be implemented,” Pragya said, adding, “Doctors should visit (the jail), the nurses should visit and paediatricians should visit to take care of the children.”