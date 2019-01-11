MP: Govt officer claims being hounded because he is Muslim

After being rebuked by a senior bureaucrat for reportedly not coming prepared to an official meeting, a deputy secretary level officer has alleged that in his 17-year service he has been made to feel untouchable and that his Khan surname “has hounded me like a ghost”.

Posted in the public health engineering department, Niyaz Khan was asked to get out of the official meeting on Wednesday by principal secretary Vivek Agrawal after a heated exchange. Khan left the meeting and complained to the chief secretary about his alleged insult. Seeking a transfer to other department, the deputy secretary said he does not want to work with Agrawal.

After the incident was reported in local media, in a series of tweets on Thursday Khan gave a vent to his frustration. “There was a time when I was on the verge of depression but literature saved me from fall. I have transformed all discrimination against me into creation and now I am an English novelist with five novels,” he said tweeted.

“17 years in government service, transfer in 10 districts and 19 shiftings. I was always made to feel uncomfortable like a German Jew. Khan surname hounded me like a ghost,” read his another tweet. In another tweet, he said he was writing his sixth novel to show how Muslim officers are regarded as Second Class citizens. In another tweet he said he had exposed biggest ODF scam in Guna and brutalities against Saharia tribe.