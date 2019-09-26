Madhya Pradesh govt nod to indirect polls for mayor posts, BJP cries foul

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday cleared a proposal to hold indirect elections for the posts of mayors and presidents of municipal bodies. The BJP responded by accusing the ruling party of subverting democracy as it was scared of defeat.

Currently, voters cast two votes, one to elect the mayor or the president, and the other to elect the councillor in their respective wards. The MP cabinet cleared the proposal to amend the laws governing municipal corporations and other municipal bodies which will entail councillors choosing one among them as mayor or president.

Elections to municipal bodies are approaching. Currently, the BJP has mayors in all 16 municipal corporations. The BJP alleged that asking councillors to elect mayor or president will lead to horse-trading.

“The Congress is certain of its defeat in the municipal elections. Nine months into power, the party has realised it could not fulfill promises it made before the Assembly elections,’’ said Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava. He also said that there is every possibility that the Congress will misuse the administration to win over councillors.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the decision an assault on democracy. Demanding that the old system continue, he alleged that the proposal for indirect elections will promote corrupt practices.

The direct elections were introduced two decades ago when Digvijaya Singh was the chief minister. The Congress on Wednesday argued that there were anomalies in the process and the new system will address them. The party claimed decision-making is affected when the president or the mayor belongs to a different party and the majority councillors to another party.

The urban administration department, under which municipal corporations and municipal bodies function, is headed by Digvijaya’s son Jaivardhan Singh. The BJP claimed that the minister could not explain why the system started by his father was being scrapped.