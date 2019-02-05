Madhya Pradesh govt makes it mandatory for industries to hire 70% locals

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has made it mandatory for industries seeking various incentives to provide 70 per cent employment to locals in the state.

Hours after taking over as the chief minister on December 17 last year, Nath had announced that the incentives would be granted to those industries that give 70 per cent of jobs to the local youths.

Nath Monday stated his government was implementing the poll promise, which was a part of the Congress’ manifesto for the 2018 assembly elections, by asking industries to provide 70% jobs to local youths.

“‘Vachan Patra Ke Vaaydon Par Amal Karte Huye Humne Rajya Sarkar Dwara Poshit Sabhi Udyogon Mein 70 Fisadi Rojgar Madhya Pradesh Ke Sthaniya Logon Ke Liye Anivarya Kar Diya’. (While implementing the promises in manifesto, we have made it mandatory to all industries incentivised by the state government to hire 70 per cent local people of Madhya Pradesh),” Nath said in a tweet.

The announcement came at a time when the Congress and other parties have been aggressively raising the issue of shrinking employment opportunities under the Narendra Modi government.

Nath’s statement on the job scenario in Madhya Pradesh had created a controversy last December, when he insinuated that local youths are losing their jobs to migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“Our schemes of providing incentives of investment will only be imposed after 70% people from Madhya Pradesh get employment. People from states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh come here and local people dont get jobs. I have signed the file for this,” he had said.