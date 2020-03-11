Madhya Pradesh: This is a coming together for the Scindia family, says Yashodhara

“This is a coming together for the whole Scindia family,” Yashodhara said. (File/Express Photo) “This is a coming together for the whole Scindia family,” Yashodhara said. (File/Express Photo)

Among those who have welcomed Jyotiraditya Scindia’s possible “homecoming” to the BJP is his aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia, who is the Shivpuri MLA and former MP minister. “The ideology of the BJP is in the blood of our family and I had seen this (Jyotiraditya’s possible entry in the BJP) for a while now. There were so many issues that we as a family were split upon due to different political ideology and I am so happy that will end now. This is a coming together for the whole Scindia family,” she said.

Yashodhara, who was the Minister for Tourism, Sports and Youth Welfare in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, said the imminent return of the BJP to power in MP after the exit of Jyotiraditya from the Congress was the best “vikalp (alternative)” for the party.

Her reasons: “There has been a mood for Congress MLAs to switch sides for a long time and I had spoken to the state leadership about all this. But the feeling was that there are better ways of doing it instead of effecting defections. I had spoken about this to Shivraj-ji immediately after the general election results but he had said we should sit in the opposition. This now was the quickest, easiest and cleanest way. Plus the timing has to be right… I knew this was coming since suddenly he (Jyotiraditya) had gone quiet.”

