Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Gehlot slams Scindia for ‘betrayal of people’s trust’

CM Ashok Gehlot with his deputy Sachin Pilot. CM Ashok Gehlot with his deputy Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called Jyotiraditya Scindia’s decision to leave the Congress a “betrayal of the trust of the people”.

“Joining hands with BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leaders self-indulgent political ambitions. Especially when the BJP ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the Judiciary. Mr Scindia has betrayed the trust of the people as well as the ideology. Such people proves they can’t thrive without power. Sooner they leave the better,” Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday.

Incidentally, the strained relationship between Scindia and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath mirrors a similar struggle for power in neighbouring Rajasthan between Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Pilot has been the president of the Congress in Rajasthan for more than six years and was appointed as the state party chief shortly after the Congress’s humiliating defeat in the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Under Pilot’s leadership, the Congress won 20 out of 22 Assembly segments in bypolls between 2014 and 2018, leading to the defeat of the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Following the Assembly election results, the Congress had taken around three days to announce the CM candidate with party sources confirming that Pilot was not ready to pave way for Gehlot when it came to the CM’s post. However, the Congress high command chose Gehlot for the post over Pilot, much like Madhya Pradesh, where a more senior leader such as Kamal Nath was given priority over the younger Scindia.

The distribution of important portfolios has long been a major bone of contention between loyalists of Gehlot and Pilot.

In the past one year since the Congress has been in power in Rajasthan, Pilot has disagreed with his own party over several issues, fuelling reports of a rising tiff between the two power centres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.