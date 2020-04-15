Hospital for gas tragedy victims, MP govt cancels BMHRC as COVID-19 facility

Madhya Pradesh government has removed BMHRC as a designated COVID-19 facility. (Express photo/Representational) Madhya Pradesh government has removed BMHRC as a designated COVID-19 facility. (Express photo/Representational)

The Madhya Pradesh government Wednesday removed Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), from the list of hospitals designated as COVID-19 facilities in the wake of allegations that survivors of the 1984 gas tragedy, for whom the super specialty hospital was set up, were left to fend for themselves.

After the government declared BMHRC as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital on March 23, Bhopal Group for Information and Action (BGIA) had moved Madhya Pradesh High Court to challenge the decision.

The organisation alleged that since the facility was closed for gas survivors in the current scenario, the condition of some of them worsened because they were denied treatment elsewhere. Rachna Dhingra of BGIA also said that a few gas survivors had died in the last few days.

The organisation further claimed that all the five persons who died of the novel coronavirus infection in Bhopal were gas tragedy victims.

Health Commissioner Faiz Ahmed Kidwai told The Indian Express that the government has removed BMHRC from the list of designated COVID-19 hospitals.

“There is a petition in the high court and there are gas (tragedy) patients who have complained that they are not getting treatment. Also, we have adequate facility for COVID-19 patients,” he said explaining the reason behind the government’s latest decision. Apart from treating gas survivors ,the hospital will now be restricted to a sample testing lab for coronavirus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd