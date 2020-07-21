Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon dies

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon in Lucknow. (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon in Lucknow. (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. His son, Ashutosh Tandon, announced his death on Twitter with the message “babuji nahi rahe (my father has passed away)”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the news, and remembered Tandon for this “untiring efforts to serve society”.

“He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare,” PM Modi said, adding, “Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji.”

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Ashutosh said the body would be taken to Gulala Ghat Chowk at 4 pm, where the last rites will be performed.

He also requested the public to pay their respects from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tandon had been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Bhopal on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever, reported news agency PTI. He was put on ventilator support, the hospital said, adding that his condition was “serious”.

“On 15 June 2020, consequent to problems in his lungs, kidney and liver, he has been put on elective ventilator support and is also undergoing dialysis,” the bulletin stated, according to PTI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd