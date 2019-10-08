Madhya Pradesh Governor clears ordinance on mayoral elections

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday cleared an ordinance on mayoral elections ending days of speculation and war of words between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Now mayors will be elected by councilors and not by people, which is the current practice. However, while clearing the ordinance the Governor expressed displeasure over Rajya Sabha MP and legal expert Vivek Tankha’s tweet calling it violation of constitutional limits.

Without naming Tankha, the governor said commenting on the discretionary powers of people holding constitutional posts or trying to pressure them is harmful to democratic traditions.

Tankha had tweeted that under the constitution the governor acts on the recommendations of the cabinet. He also said the governor should not set a wrong tradition by withholding his consent.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath who called on the governor on Monday distanced himself and the Congress party from Tankha’s comments and called them “personal views.”

Called Madhya Pradesh Nagar Palik Vidhi Sanshodhan Adhiniyam, 2019, the ordinance will facilitate elections for the post of mayor and presidents of smaller municipal bodies by councillors.