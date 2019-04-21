Madhya Pradesh govt penalises 387 employees for unscheduled power cuts

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has acted against 387 officers and employees across the state holding them responsible for unscheduled power cuts. The frequent complaints against power cuts have become a politically sensitive issue during the ongoing election.

In a video conferencing with collectors on Saturday, the chief secretary gave instructions to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Asking collectors to monitor the electricity supply, the chief secretary said FIRs should be lodged against those creating hurdles in electric supply.

Four days ago, chief minister Kamal Nath had asked the principal secretary (energy) to immediately submit a report about electricity generation, supply and scheduled power cuts over last one month. The principal secretary was also asked to give reasons if there had been power cuts.

The CM was angry after reports started pouring in from many parts of the state about unscheduled cuts. He asked electricity companies to explain where there were complaints about power cuts when the state had surplus electricity. He also asked ministers and MLAs to monitor power supply and get in touch with electricity company officials in case of cuts. He asked the principal secretary to provide additional resources to electricity staff to ensure round the clock power supply to consumers and 10 hour supply for agriculture activities.