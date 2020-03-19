Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates: SC resumes hearing on BJP plea seeking floor test

Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis Live Updates: The Supreme Court refused to allow the 16 rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs proposal to allow them to appear before the court to prove that they are not being held captive and had resigned on their own. The decision came even as the court wondered how to ensure that the MLAs were free to make their own decisions.
The apex court, which is hearing the BJP’s plea for immediate floor test in the state, resumed hearing the case on Thursday.
Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has decided to approach the Karnataka High Court to seek permission to meet party MLAs from MP who are staying at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Congress leader’s decision came after he was prevented from entering the Ramada resort near Bengaluru by the Karnataka police, who are protecting the MLAs on their request. Singh was detained on Wednesday morning when he tried to enter the resort along with local Congress leaders, including state Congress chief D K Shivakumar.
Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the Madhya Pradesh Speaker in the top court, sought two weeks of time and asked the Supreme Court to let the rebel MLAs return to their homes. "Please give me two weeks time to decide. Let the rebel MLAs come back to MP, their homes," he said.
Supreme Court begins hearing the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh CM & BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others to hold floor test in the State Assembly.
Former Members of Parliament, unsuccessful poll contestants, those who helped the Congress in the 2018 Assembly elections, and spokespersons. All of them are among the beneficiaries of a slew of appointments made by the beleaguered Kamal Nath government to statutory and constitutional bodies over the last few days.
With the Supreme Court hearing a plea by BJP leader and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking an immediate floor test, the state government has filled the vacant posts of chairperson of the Madhya Pradesh State Commissions for Women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes and Youth, which had seen intense jockeying among the hopefuls in the past.
The government has also appointed two members of the state Public Services Commission (PSC) and the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission (MPPURC). Read more
Given that every vote would be crucial in a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, the Kamal Nath government is continuing its efforts to win over legislators, including one belonging to the BJP, by giving in-principle approval to create three new districts on Wednesday.
Maihar, Chachauda and Nagda will be carved out of Satna, Guna and Ujjain districts. While Maihar is represented by BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi, Chachauda and Nagda are represented by Congress legislators Laxman Singh and Dilp Singh Gurjar, respectively. Read more