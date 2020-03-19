Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis LIVE Updates: SC resumes hearing on BJP plea seeking floor test

Madhya Pradesh crisis LIVE UPDATES: The state government on Wednesday announced a slew of appointments to statutory and constitutional bodies. Madhya Pradesh crisis LIVE UPDATES: The state government on Wednesday announced a slew of appointments to statutory and constitutional bodies.

Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis Live Updates: The Supreme Court refused to allow the 16 rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs proposal to allow them to appear before the court to prove that they are not being held captive and had resigned on their own. The decision came even as the court wondered how to ensure that the MLAs were free to make their own decisions.

The apex court, which is hearing the BJP’s plea for immediate floor test in the state, resumed hearing the case on Thursday.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has decided to approach the Karnataka High Court to seek permission to meet party MLAs from MP who are staying at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Congress leader’s decision came after he was prevented from entering the Ramada resort near Bengaluru by the Karnataka police, who are protecting the MLAs on their request. Singh was detained on Wednesday morning when he tried to enter the resort along with local Congress leaders, including state Congress chief D K Shivakumar.