MP government amends MSME policy to provide 70% jobs to locals

Nearly three weeks after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath suggested that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were eating into jobs meant for local residents, the Congress government on Wednesday amended the policy for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to make it compulsory to provide 70 per cent jobs to permanent residents of the state.

The new provison was added by amending the MSME Development Policy 2017. Accordingly, concessions such as cheap land and other subsidies will be given to MSMEs only if they provide 70 per cent of the total jobs to local persons.

The amendment will be applicable to only those MSMEs which start production after December 31, 2018.