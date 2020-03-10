LIVE UPDATES: Scindia meets PM Modi, Amit Shah amid tussle within MP Congress

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sources told The Indian Express Scindia would hand in his resignation to the top leadership of the Congress after the meeting, following which he would officially join the BJP in the presence of either Shah or BJP chief JP Nadda.
Sources said neither central nor state leaders of the BJP were aware of the developments, and that it was orchestrated by Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The meeting this morning comes amid a tussle within the Madhya Pradesh Congress for the race for two Rajya Sabha seats, which the party can win out of the three that fall vacant on April 9.
Sources said Scindia has the support of between 17 to 20 MLAs, who are expected to resign today as well. The MLAs had snapped contact with their colleagues on Monday.
The BJP’s central election committee is scheduled to meet later today and announce its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. Scindia is likely to get a ticket from Madhya Pradesh, sources said.
In the 230 member House, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the support of four Independents, three Samajwadi Party MLAs and two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs. Two seats are vacant.
On Wednesday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to approach the Governor to demand a floor test in the Assembly for the Kamal Nath government to prove its majority. The BJP expects a floor test to be held in the Assembly during the upcoming Budget Session on March 16.
Highlights
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia have left from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. (Express Photo by Tasi Tobgyal)
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has arrived at 10 Janpath to meet party president Sonia Gandhi. A political uncertainty has prevailed in Madhya Pradesh ever since the Congress accused BJP of horse-trading and offering between Rs 25 crore and Rs 35 crore to several Congress, Independents, two BSP and one SP legislator.
Scindia has been sulking for a long time because he was neither made the state Congress unit chief — a post still held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath — nor assured of a Rajya Sabha berth. Late on Monday night, CM Nath held a cabinet meeting at his residence. About twenty ministers attended the meeting and handed over their resignation to the CM, expressing faith in his leadership and asking him to reconstitute the cabinet. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, while leaving the CM residence after midnight, said: “Voters will give a (befitting) reply to those who disobey the mandate.’
The 2018 assembly elections had thrown up a fractured mandate, leaving the Congress with 114 members in the 230-strong assembly. The total strength has since been reduced to 228, following the deaths of two legislators. Currently, apart from the 114 Congress legislators, the government has the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one SP MLA. The BJP had 109 members.
Tuesday, incidentally, marks the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia’s father, the late Madhavrao Scindia.
A meeting is underway at BJP office in Bhopal, senior leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe present. In Delhi, BJP sources told The Indian Express that Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was engaged “hands-on” in the evolving situation. Sources said Tomar was part of a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
In a major setback to the Congress, one of its popular faces Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to cross over to the BJP today. His move could topple the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh as he is said to have the support nearly 20 MLAs. The Nath government is surviving on a thin majority on Madhya Pradesh. But more than that, Scindia's exit is a setback to the Congress at the national level as it is seen as yet another indication of growing discontent among its young leaders over the state of affairs in the party. It is to be seen whether Scindia joins the BJP or floats his own regional outfit like his father Madhavrao Scindia had done at one point of time in his political career.
As a crisis loomed over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, efforts were on to woo back the disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remains 'incommunicado', party sources said according to PTI. Seventeen MLAs, including at least six ministers, known to be Scindia loyalists, are currently in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Kamal Nath promised to reconstitute the state Cabinet after an emergency meeting late on Monday night. Meanwhile, Scindia is meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi right now.
Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is holding a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is present at the meeting too. Amid the tussle within the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit, this meeting has fuelled speculation that he would join the BJP. He has the support of nearly 20 MLAs.