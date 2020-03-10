LIVE UPDATES: Scindia meets PM Modi, Amit Shah amid tussle within MP Congress

Home Minister Amit Shah and Jyotiraditya Scindia leave after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Home Minister Amit Shah and Jyotiraditya Scindia leave after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sources told The Indian Express Scindia would hand in his resignation to the top leadership of the Congress after the meeting, following which he would officially join the BJP in the presence of either Shah or BJP chief JP Nadda.

Sources said neither central nor state leaders of the BJP were aware of the developments, and that it was orchestrated by Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The meeting this morning comes amid a tussle within the Madhya Pradesh Congress for the race for two Rajya Sabha seats, which the party can win out of the three that fall vacant on April 9.

Sources said Scindia has the support of between 17 to 20 MLAs, who are expected to resign today as well. The MLAs had snapped contact with their colleagues on Monday.

The BJP’s central election committee is scheduled to meet later today and announce its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. Scindia is likely to get a ticket from Madhya Pradesh, sources said.

In the 230 member House, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the support of four Independents, three Samajwadi Party MLAs and two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs. Two seats are vacant.

On Wednesday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to approach the Governor to demand a floor test in the Assembly for the Kamal Nath government to prove its majority. The BJP expects a floor test to be held in the Assembly during the upcoming Budget Session on March 16.