Madhya Pradesh: Eight time MLA Gopal Bhargava elected BJP legislature party leader

Senior MLA Gopal Bhargava was Monday unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader in Madhya Pradesh, paving the way for him to take over as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

The eight-time MLA’s name for the post was proposed by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a meeting of the newly elected legislators of the BJP, which was ousted from power in the November assembly polls.

The MLA from Rehli in Bundelkhand’s Sagar district was elected the BJP legislature party leader, announced Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, central party observer for the process, after the meeting.

The meeting was held at the state BJP office Deendayal Parisar.

“Shivraj ji proposed the name of Gopal Bhargava ji in the meeting. The name was seconded by Narottam Mishra ji (MLA from Datia) and Vijay Shah ji (MLA-Harsud). The proposal was unanimously endorsed and welcomed by all MLAs,” Singh said.

Mishra was said to be one of the contenders for the post of Leader of Opposition, a Cabinet rank position.

Bhargava, a Brahmin, had served as Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development in the erstwhile Shivraj Chouhan government.

In the 230-member House, the Congress has 114 MLAs, two short of a simple majority, but formed the government with the support of four Independents, an SP and two BSP MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs.

The first session of the newly elected assembly also began Monday and is scheduled to go on till January 11.

Meanwhile, 228 MLAs were administered the oath of office in Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the session.

Earlier in the day, the BJP also entered the race for the post of assembly Speaker even as the ruling Congress candidate filed his nomination for the constitutional office.

The BJP has fielded former minister and Harsud MLA Vijay Shah for the post, alleging the Congress “deviated from the tradition in appointing the pro-tem speaker”.

The BJP said the senior most MLA of the assembly should have been appointed as pro-tem speaker in accordance with traditions.

Four-time Congress MLA Deepak Saxena was appointed pro -tem Speaker to administer oath to the new MLAs.

N P Prajapati, the Congress MLA from Gotegaon, filed his nomination for the Speaker’s post at the assembly secretariat.

The election for the Speakers post, if needed, would be held Tuesday.