Madhya Pradesh: Gaumata is a matter of faith, not politics, says CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said, “Gaumata (cow) is a symbol of faith and pride for us. We can’t see it suffering on the streets.”

The Congress leader said protection and conservation of cow is a priority for the state government which has decided to open 1,000 gaushalas. “For us, Gaumata is a matter of faith, not politics,” he said.

Nath thanked Union Minister of State Pratap Chandra Sarangi for praising Congress government for its initiative to open 1,000 gaushalas (cowsheds).

Sarangi had praised the Madhya Pradesh government while addressing an event in Bhopal on Saturday. The chief minister said many leading saints have also lauded the state’s pro-cow initiatives.