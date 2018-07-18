Madhya Pradesh: Four-year-old allegedly raped and brutalised in Damoh

The girl was reported to be in a critical but stable condition as she suffered injuries on the private parts as well as on the rest of the body. The girl was reported to be in a critical but stable condition as she suffered injuries on the private parts as well as on the rest of the body.

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and brutalised in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh town in the early hours on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place near the railway station of the town and was reported after a Railways employee spotted the victim. While the culprit remains unidentified, police suspect involvement of one person, prima facie.

“The girl was raped by an unidentified accused in the wee hours today. She is in critical condition. We have formed teams to trace the accused,” Superintendent of Police Vivek Agrawal said.

The girl was reported to be in a critical but stable condition as she suffered injuries on the private parts as well as on the rest of the body. She was shifted to Jabalpur for treatment.

Police have registered a case under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the IPC and under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

This adds to the number of rape cases that took place in Madhya Pradesh in the recent past. On June 26, an 8-year-old was allegedly raped in Mandsaur, following which two accused were arrested in the case.

There have been reports of rapes from various parts of the state including Sagar district, Khajurao and Vidisha.

