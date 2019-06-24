Madhya Pradesh: Four escape from jail, 6 officials suspended

Four inmates, including two from Rajasthan, escaped from Neemuch district jail in Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday by breaking open the barrack’s iron grille and scaling the outer wall with a rope thrown from outside, the police said.

Six jail officials – a district jail superintendent, an assistant jail superintendent and a head constable, among them – have been suspended. A reward of Rs 50,000 each was announced for information leading to arrest of the four prisoners, police said.

According to the police, the escape was facilitated by at least three or four outsiders, who tied the rope to an electric pole close to jail wall and threw the other end inside. One of the prisoners was reportedly carrying a mobile phone and was in touch with those outside by sending and receiving texts messages.

Located a few kilometers from the district headquarters, the prison used to be a sub-jail before it was upgraded to a district jail, although the infrastructure remained the same. The jail houses many prisoners booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Neemuch, Mandsaur and part of Ratlam are the only areas in Madhya Pradesh where opium is legally grown. There is a parallel illegal market for it.

Two of the four who fled were booked under NDPS Act and one person was booked for rape. Sources said Lekh Ram, booked under NDPS and in a case of murder, was the main conspirator. The police have recovered a phone, a rope and a cutter. DG (Jail) Sanjay Chaudhary told The Indian Express that an administrative inquiry has been ordered.