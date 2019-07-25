Madhya Pradesh: Former Congmen, BJP MLAs call their cross-voting ‘ghar wapsi’

Narayan Tripathi, one of the two BJP legislators who cross-voted in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, has a rare distinction of being elected from three different parties from the same constituency. The 57-year-old has represented Maihar Assembly segment in Satna district as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, and the BJP, each time winning by a comfortable margin.

Advertising

After voting with the government on the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, Tripathi described his move as “ghar wapsi (homecoming)’’, dropping broad hints that he could go back to the now-ruling party.

Sharad Juglal Kol, who, at 28, was one of the youngest legislators elected to Madhya Pradesh Assembly in December 2018, also called his decision to vote with the government as “ghar wapsi.’’ Kol left the Congress a few months before the elections to join the BJP.

Originally a Congress leader, Tripathi’s first defection was to the Samajwadi Party — he went on to become the party’s state unit president. He won Maihar seat as the SP candidate in 2003 but lost in the 2008 elections.

He subsequently joined the Congress and won in 2013.

Advertising

After the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he began leaning towards the BJP and eventually resigned, necessitating a by-election in 2016. He won the by-election on a BJP ticket and got reelected as a candidate of the saffron party in the Vidhan Sabha elections late last year.

Back in 2008, Tripathi had organised a yagna after several sitting and former Madhya Pradesh MLAs died unnatural deaths. Like many state BJP legislators then, he had blamed it on “vaastu dosh.’’ “No Assembly session begins without paying condolence to the departed souls,’’ he had said.

No MLA had turned up for the yagna he had organised at a temple near MLA quarters.

On Wednesday, he claimed that his constituency did not develop under the previous BJP governments and accused the party of trying to sabotage his political prospects.