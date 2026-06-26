Forest pond ‘poisoned’ in mass hunting attempt, 3 men arrested in Madhya Pradesh

The incident is among the biggest reported cases of suspected mass poisoning of wild herbivores in the region in recent years. (Credit: Pexels)

The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has arrested three men for allegedly poisoning a forest pond to hunt wild animals after 12 chital and two sambar were found dead in Katni district’s Vijayraghavgarh forest range.

The deaths came to light on Thursday during a routine patrol by forest personnel in the Ghughri beat of the Vijayraghavgarh range. Officials found the carcasses of the animals scattered within a radius of around 100 metres of a pond in Reserve Forest compartment RF-62. The area was subsequently secured, and an investigation was launched.

According to forest officials, a dog squad was pressed into service as part of efforts to trace those responsible. During the search, the dog squad led investigators to a house in Ghughri village. Forest officials said searches at the premises led to the recovery of fresh meat, bloodstains, animal hair, snares and other equipment suspected to have been used for hunting.