Forest pond ‘poisoned’ in mass hunting attempt, 3 men arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Carcasses of 12 chital, 2 sambar near pond in Vijayraghavgarh forest range

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalJun 26, 2026 10:53 PM IST
The incident is among the biggest reported cases of suspected mass poisoning of wild herbivores in the region in recent yearsThe incident is among the biggest reported cases of suspected mass poisoning of wild herbivores in the region in recent years. (Credit: Pexels)
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The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has arrested three men for allegedly poisoning a forest pond to hunt wild animals after 12 chital and two sambar were found dead in Katni district’s Vijayraghavgarh forest range.

The deaths came to light on Thursday during a routine patrol by forest personnel in the Ghughri beat of the Vijayraghavgarh range. Officials found the carcasses of the animals scattered within a radius of around 100 metres of a pond in Reserve Forest compartment RF-62. The area was subsequently secured, and an investigation was launched.

According to forest officials, a dog squad was pressed into service as part of efforts to trace those responsible. During the search, the dog squad led investigators to a house in Ghughri village. Forest officials said searches at the premises led to the recovery of fresh meat, bloodstains, animal hair, snares and other equipment suspected to have been used for hunting.

Based on the investigation, forest officials detained three suspects. Officials said the three admitted during preliminary questioning that they had mixed a poisonous substance into the pond with the intention of killing wild animals for meat. The alleged confession has not been independently verified.

All 14 carcasses were seized and subjected to post-mortem examination. Forest officials said the animals were later disposed of in accordance with departmental procedures. Water samples from the pond have also been collected and sent to a laboratory for chemical analysis to establish the exact cause of death.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Forest officials said they would be produced before the court and that further investigation is underway to determine whether others were involved in the alleged hunting operation.

One of the biggest such cases

The incident is among the biggest reported cases of suspected mass poisoning of wild herbivores in the region in recent years, and has prompted the forest department to examine whether similar methods have been used in nearby forest areas.

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“Preliminary questioning suggests the accused mixed poison into the pond. We have collected water samples for forensic examination and registered a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Further investigation is underway,” DFO Garvit Gangawar said.

Gangwar said forest officials found the carcasses of 12 chital and two sambar during a patrol on Thursday morning near a pond in the Vijayraghavgarh forest range.

“When our team reached the spot, we found foam coming out of the mouths of the animals. The condition of the water body also suggested that it had been tampered with. We immediately called in the dog squad,” the DFO said.

Following the incident, forest officials have increased patrolling in the area and deployed staff near the pond to prevent other wild animals or livestock from accessing the water source, Gangwar added.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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