Madhya Pradesh forest officials open fire during anti-sand mining ops, one killed

Based on Rahul’s complaint, an FIR was registered at the Nagra police station against nine forest officials.

A 45-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district was allegedly shot dead on Sunday by a Forest Department team during an operation against illegal sand mining.

Forest officials said the team was chasing a tractor with illegal sand miners at Amol Pura village when local residents tried to snatch their guns. During the melee, Mahavir Singh, the deceased, was accidentally shot.

However, Singh’s family has claimed that he was shot by the forest team after he told the officials to not fire their guns in the village. “My father stopped the officials warning them to not fire around the village as it might hurt someone after which Pramod Singh Tomar abused and then shot my father it was followed by Raghuvendra Singh Chouhan who also fired on him along with five others,” Singh’s son Rahul said in his complaint.

The incident triggered a law-and-order situation in Amol Pura, with villagers blocking the national highway for close to three hours and demanding action against the forest team.

Morena SP Lalit Shakyawar told The Indian Express, “We controlled the situation and an FIR has been registered based on the complaint against nine forest officials. The matter is being investigated.”