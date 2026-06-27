Madhya Pradesh forest official suspended for feeding ‘poha’ to sambar deer

A forest range officer posted at Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended after a video showing him feeding poha (flattened rice) to a wild sambar deer went viral, with authorities terming the act inappropriate and contrary to wildlife management protocols.

The 22-second video shows the Bori range in-charge, sitting beneath a tree in the Churna forest range with a plate of poha, feeding the adult sambar deer. He is also seen patting the animal as a Bollywood song plays in the background. Officials said the deer had reportedly been rescued by the officer recently.

The video drew criticism from conservationists, who said such interactions can habituate wild animals to humans, increasing the risk of them venturing into villages for food and exposing them to road accidents, poaching and human-wildlife conflict. Environmental activist Ajay Dubey termed the incident a violation of wildlife management practices and sought disciplinary action against the officer.