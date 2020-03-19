Madhya Pradesh floor test: SC says no to rebel MLAs’ plea to appear, prove they are free

The bench was hearing a petition by former chief minister and BJP leader Shivaraj Singh Chouhan seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to conduct the floor test within 12 hours. The bench was hearing a petition by former chief minister and BJP leader Shivaraj Singh Chouhan seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to conduct the floor test within 12 hours.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said no to 16 rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs’ proposal to allow them to appear before the court, or to meet the Registrar General of Karnataka High Court, to prove that they are not being held captive and had resigned on their own.

The decision came even as the court wondered how to ensure that the MLAs were free to make their own decisions.

“We do not want to take over the role of the Governor…We do not want to put our judicial officers into this,” a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said while turning down the suggestion.

Justice Chandrachud said, “Their argument is the MLAs have been whisked away. We can’t compel an MLA to do something, but we also are bound by Constitution to ensure that they are free to take their decisions.”

He referred to the affidavits submitted by some MLAs who have filed application seeking impleadment in the matter. Some of these affidavits referred to it as a petition instead of application.

“Look at the way the affidavits have been signed…they are deposing to the veracity of the writ petition…. It appears that these affidavits were prepared for an Article 32 writ petition…. These are sufficient points to ensue the court to be alert,” Justice Chandrachud observed.

“We are not saying they are held captive. (The) point is how do we allay the apprehension,” he remarked.

Appearing for the MLAs, senior advocate Maninder Singh said it could have been a mistake and added that he will file a fresh affidavit. Singh said the MLAs are not being held captive and the fact that they had filed affidavits proved this. They had also addressed a press conference (on Tuesday) and stated that they were not being held captive, he added.

He claimed that Congress leaders are trying to approach the MLAs and their families and “trying to do horse-trading”.

Appearing for the MP Governor, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the court could watch those interviews. But the bench was not inclined to do so.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Speaker, said the MLAs were given time to appear before the Speaker so that it can be verified whether the resignations are voluntary.

But senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Shivraj Chouhan, said the MLAs do not want to come before the Speaker, and that attempts are being made to lure them.

Justice Gupta said the Speaker could reject their resignations if the MLAs were not appearing before him.

