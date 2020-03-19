Madhya Pradesh floor test: Digvijaya to seek Karnataka HC nod to meet Congress MLAs

Digvijaya Singh after meeting the DGP in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI) Digvijaya Singh after meeting the DGP in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has decided to approach the Karnataka High Court to seek permission to meet party MLAs from MP who are staying at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The Congress leader’s decision came after he was prevented from entering the Ramada resort near Bengaluru by the Karnataka police, who are protecting the MLAs on their request. Singh was detained on Wednesday morning when he tried to enter the resort along with local Congress leaders, including state Congress chief D K Shivakumar.

“As a Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on March 26, it is my right to approach my voters. A public place is where I can meet anyone. If the guests at the Ramada Hotel did not want to meet me they could have stayed in the hotel rooms. Why did the Karnataka Police stop me?” Singh said after he was detained. “Under what law was I stopped? Why was I picked up and why did police misbehave with me?”

A Congress delegation including Singh also met the state police chief with a request for permission to meet the Congress MLAs.

“I hope the Supreme Court will provide access to meet MLAs in a free environment. I will await the decision of the Supreme Court and High Court and take a decision on staging a dharna. I will take a call on a hunger strike after a decision from the High Court and Supreme Court,” he said.

“I have moved the Karnataka HC to seek permission to meet the MLAs,’” he said.

