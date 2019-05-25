Madhya Pradesh: Five arrested for thrashing three, including two Muslims, carrying ‘meat’

Madhya Pradesh police Friday arrested five vigilantes after a video went viral that shows five men beating up three persons including a Muslim man and a Muslim woman on suspicion of carrying meat. The video further shows ‘gaurakshaks’ forcing the three to shout Jai Shri Ram slogans. The incident happened on May 22 but the police came to know of it on May 24 when the video went viral.

Dunda Seoni police station incharge Ganpat Uikey told The Indian Express that Shubham Baghel, a habitual offender, Yogesh Uikey, Deepesh Namdev, Rohit Yadav and Shyam Dehriya have been arrested for assault. The five have been booked under IPC sections 143, 148, 149, 341, 294, 323 and 506 and also section 25 of arms act.

On May 22, Taufik, Anjum Shama and Dilip Malviya were arrested under the anti-cow slaughter act and sent to judicial custody after the cow vigilantes informed the police that they were allegedly carrying the meat in an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler from Khairi village. The meat has been sent to a laboratory for testing. Seoni SP Lalit Shakyawar said the situation was under control.

Ganpat told The Indian Express that a relative of one of the three persons filed an FIR after the video surfaced. He said the vigilantes informed the police after roughing up and beating the trio. He added that one of the accused Shubham Baghel belongs to an organisation called Shriram Sena. He had been externed last year.