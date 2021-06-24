scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Madhya Pradesh: First death from Delta-Plus Covid variant

Five confirmed cases of Delta-Plus variant has so been reported in the state — three from Bhopal and two others from Ujjain district.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal |
June 24, 2021 3:59:59 am
Delta-Plus has been declared a variant of concern by the Union government. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Wednesday reported its first death of a patient identified with the Delta-Plus variant of Covid-19 in Ujjain district. Five confirmed cases of Delta-Plus variant has so been reported in the state — three from Bhopal and two others from Ujjain district.

Delta-Plus has been declared a variant of concern by the Union government.

State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, “Five cases of Delta-Plus variant have come to light so far in the state; of them one patient has died. The state is working out a plan to tackle the situation.”

The four other patients are said to have recovered. Their samples were collected in May for genome sequencing, and they later tested positive for the Delta-Plus variant, according to information.

The deceased was yet to get inoculated; her husband had completed his vaccination dose, Sarang said. He said the four other patients who had tested positive for Delta-Plus variant and have recovered were also vaccinated.

